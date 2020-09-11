JEE Mains 2020 Results, Cut-Off Likely to be Declared on 11 Sep

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the result for recently concluded Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main 2020 results today i.e., 11 September. IIT Delhi had earlier announced that application dates for JEE Advanced 2020 will be open from 12 September.

The JEE Main 2020 results will consist of both attempts - January and April/September sessions. For students who appeared for both attempts, the result will be based on the best attempt. As many as 24 candidates have secured the perfect score of 100 percentile in JEE Mains 2019.

The NTA will also be releasing a percentile score along with a merit list. The merit list is released only once a year, combining the ranks of both January and April/September sessions.

Along with the result, JEE Mains cut off is also likely be declared by the NTA.