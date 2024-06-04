Inner Manipur Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Manipur were held in the midst of the ongoing ethnic violence in the state that erupted on 3 May 2023. The clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities has seen more than 200 deaths and around 60,000 people displaced.



The two constituencies of Manipur - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur – were scheduled to go to polls in phase one on 19 April and some parts of the latter on 26 April. However, due to hampering of election in certain polling stations of Inner Manipur, re-polling was carried out at 11 polling stations on 22 April.



Manipur’s ruling party BJP is contesting from Inner Manipur and supporting its ally NPF's candidate for the Outer Manipur seat. Congress has fielded candidates for both of the seats.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Manipur, BJP won the Inner Manipur seat while NPF registered a win on the Outer Manipur seat. In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, Congress had won both the seats.