India, China to Complete Disengagement Process Expeditiously: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs on Monday, 6 July, said that special representatives of India and China had a telephonic conversation on recent developments at the India-China border areas on Sunday and the two sides have decided to complete the disengagement process expeditiously.

According to the ministry, National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval and State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China HE Wang Yi had a "frank and in-depth exchange of views on the recent developments".

"The two Special Representatives agreed that both sides should take guidance from the consensus of the leaders that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas was essential for the further development of our bilateral relations and that two sides should not allow differences to become disputes," it added.