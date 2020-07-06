India, China to Complete Disengagement Process Expeditiously: MEA
MEA said that special representatives of India & China had a conversation on recent developments at the border.
Ministry of External Affairs on Monday, 6 July, said that special representatives of India and China had a telephonic conversation on recent developments at the India-China border areas on Sunday and the two sides have decided to complete the disengagement process expeditiously.
According to the ministry, National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval and State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China HE Wang Yi had a "frank and in-depth exchange of views on the recent developments".
"The two Special Representatives agreed that both sides should take guidance from the consensus of the leaders that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas was essential for the further development of our bilateral relations and that two sides should not allow differences to become disputes," it added.
Both sides have agreed to ensure complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity, as per MEA.
"In this regard they further agreed that both sides should complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously. The two sides should also ensure a phased and stepwise de-escalation in the India-China border areas. They re-affirmed that both sides should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and should not take any unilateral action to alter the status quo and work together to avoid any incident in the future that could disturb peace and tranquillity in border areas," read the statement.
India, China Move Back Troops
Earlier on Monday, it was reported that the Chinese Army has moved back tents, vehicles and troops by 1-2 km from the locations where disengagement was agreed upon during the Corps Commander-level talks.
Amid heightened tensions between India and China in the aftermath of the Galwan Valley clash in Eastern Ladakh that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead, the sources said that Chinese heavy armoured vehicles are still present in depth areas in the Galwan river region, with the Indian Army monitoring the situation with caution.
Meanwhile, according to an NDTV report, the mutual withdrawal of troops is most likely limited to Galwan, with a buffer zone also being created.
Further, quoting a government official, The Hindu has reported that Chinese troops have shifted two kilometre from the face-off site in Galwan, with temporary structures being removed by both sides and even a physical verification being carried out.
These developments come after a corps commander-level meeting between the armies of the sides was held in Chushul on 30 June to resolve the ongoing dispute. This was the third such meeting, and the second after the Galwan clashes on 15 June.
Talks at the diplomatic level have also been going on between the two countries to defuse the tensions, which had emerged first in early May.
Sources also told ANI on Monday that National Security Advisor held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi over video call on Sunday.
The focus of the conversation between Doval and the Chinese foreign minister was the full and enduring restoration of peace and tranquillity, and to work together to avoid such incidents (like the one in Galwan) in the future, sources said, adding that the talks were held in a cordial atmosphere with a forward-looking focus.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.