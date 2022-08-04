Zee Anchor Rohit Ranjan Questioned by Jaipur Police Over Rahul Gandhi Fake News
The news channel played remarks made by Gandhi, allegedly giving the impression that he forgave the Udaipur accused.
Zee News television anchor Rohit Ranjan was questioned on Wednesday, 3 August, by Jaipur Police for playing an allegedly doctored clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his show last month.
After the brutal murder of an Udaipur tailor, the channel had broadcasted Gandhi's remarks on the ransacking of his office in Kerala's Wayanad, giving the impression that he was speaking on the tailor's murder and asking to forgive the murder accused.
Ranjan was sent a notice two days earlier to join the investigation in Jaipur. After the questioning, he was allowed to return, senior police officer Pannalal said.
A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Ranjan at Banipark police station on 2 July on behalf of Congress leader Ram Singh. Apart from the anchor, BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was also named in the FIR.
FIRs were registered against Ranjan for the same in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.
The Tussle To Arrest Ranjan
On 5 July, when the Chhattisgarh Police reached Noida with an arrest warrant for Ranjan, Ghaziabad and Noida Police also reached his residence in Noida.
The Chhattisgarh Police could then not arrest Ranjan as Noida Police took him with them for questioning in an already registered case and later, arrested him. Ranjan was released on bail later that night.
Ranjan had then approached the Supreme Court asking for relief against the multiple FIRs filed against him, relying on the apex court's TT Antony judgment from 2001 which says that multiple FIRs regarding the same set of facts amount to an abuse of police powers.
While hearing this case, the Supreme Court stayed Ranjan’s arrest and said there will be no coercive action in the matter.
Ranjan had later apologised, and the channel claimed that the mistake was made by two producers.
(With inputs from PTI.)
