Delhi HC Seeks Baba Ramdev’s Stand on Plea by Docs Over His Remarks on Allopathy

Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for several doctors’ associations, argued that to grant permission to institute the suit, the court has to only look at the plea before it and need not seek the other party’s response. “It is between me and the court unless it (the plea) is evidently vexatious. Merits will come after I’m permitted,” said Sibal, reported Live Law.

The associations alleged that Ramdev was misleading the public by stating that allopathy was responsible for the deaths of several people infected by COVID-19.

The plea alleged that he was spreading misinformation to boost the sales of the products sold by Ramdev, including Coronil, which claims to be an alternative treatment for COVID-19.

They pleaded for the court to put an end to the misinformation campaign, considering the third wave of COVID-19 is likely to hit in August.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Ramdev, said that the plea was “a second bite at the cherry” and opposed the grant of leave.

The matter would be heard next on August 10.