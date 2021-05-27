Why Baba Ramdev & Co Must Avoid Areas Like Medicine, Security

Almost a decade back, a ‘godman’ (‘baba’) disguised as a woman had fled a protest gathering to escape police action, and soon thereafter, threatened to raise his own army to defend against governmental action. He had struck a theatrical note by insisting, “Next time at Ramlila, it will be Ravanlila. Let's see who gets beaten up”. Beyond belligerence, what struck one as extremely disconcerting was the statement of intent for his proposed force, “They must be dedicated, ready to make the ultimate sacrifice. They will be given arms training”.

What might have been mildly amusing to see the usage of the term ‘ultimate sacrifice’, just after the rather inelegant escape under the guise of exchanged clothes, was perhaps not so funny, with the suggested portents of the oligopoly of violence. In a participative democracy, the State possesses the monopoly on the legitimate use of violence, through its own security forces — that right is exclusive, and not shareable.