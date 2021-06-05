‘Coronil Not Medicine’: IMA On Uttarakhand’s COVID Kits

The Uttarakhand unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday, 4 June, opposed the proposal of Patanjali to include Coronil tablets in the COVID-19 kit prepared by the Uttarakhand government. IMA, Uttarakhand, Secretary Dr Ajay Khanna wrote to the state Chief Secretary Om Prakash objecting to the proposal.

Khanna stated that through media reports he had come to know that Patanjali had proposed to add Coronil as part of the COVID kit in the state.

“Coronil is recognised as a food supplement by Ayush Ministry and it is not a drug or medicine as claimed by Baba Ramdev,” he said.