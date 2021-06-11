Kaafi Real: Ramdev to Get Jabbed After Calling Allopathy ‘Stupid’

Baba Ramdev, who had earlier claimed that he does not need the COVID-19 vaccine as he had the protection of yoga and Ayurveda, recently said he will get inoculated and referred to doctors as “God’s envoys on Earth.”

He was quoted as saying, “Get both doses of the vaccine and the double protection of yoga and Ayurveda. They will combine to give you such a robust shield of protection that not a single person will die from COVID.”

Going against all scientific and rational reasonings, the yoga guru had embroiled himself into controversy when he referred to allopathy as a “stupid science.”