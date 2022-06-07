Notice Issued to Narsinghanand for Endorsing Nupur Sharma's Comments on Prophet
Narsinghanand had said that he would go to Jama Masjid to reiterate Sharma's comments.
The Ghaziabad sub-district magistrate issued a notice to right-wing leader Yati Narsinghanand on Tuesday, 7 June, for saying that suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma did nothing wrong when she made controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.
He also said that he would go to Delhi's Jama Masjid and would tell people that all the things that Sharma said regarding Prophet Muhammad are there in the Quran and the Hadith, and that she did not say anything wrong.
In a statement, Narsinghanand had said, "Whoever fights for Sanatan and jihad of Islam, they are my family. That's why I consider Nupur (Sharma) my daughter."
Addressing Sharma, he said, "You have done a great job. Those who tell the truth have a very big place in God's eyes."
'Muslims Issuing Threats Against Hindus': Narsinghanand
The right-wing leader added that he had proof of Muslims issuing threats against Hindus.
"We are saying only that which is written in Islamic books. We have not written these books. I will bring some books and clips to show what Muslims say about us. Through the clip, I will show that Muslims speak about beheading us."
Background
Sharma had made controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad on prime-time TV. Following her comments, she had put out a tweet saying that she had been receiving "continuous death and beheading threats."
Sharma was also charged under sections 295A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505B IPC (inducing to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility) after a complaint was filed by Raza Academy, an organisation of Indian Sunni Muslims.
The BJP on 5 June suspended Sharma and expelled Naveen Jindal, head of the Delhi BJP’s media unit, from the party's primary membership for their derogatory comments.
Several Islamic nations, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which consists of 56 member states, had also censured the BJP over Sharma's remarks.
Meanwhile, Indian ambassadors to Iran, Kuwait, and Qatar were summoned by the foreign ministries of the respective countries to convey their positions on the matter.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.