Vivek Agnihotri, BJP Leaders Hail Yasin Malik's Sentence; Pak, Afridi Decry It
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was handed a life sentence by an NIA court in a terror funding case.
Soon after Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was handed a life sentence by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi on Wednesday, 25 May, the decision elicited mixed reactions.
A number of Indian politicians, including the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Kapil Mishra, as well as The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri, were among those who hailed the court's order.
On the other hand, others such as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and cricketer Shahid Afridi condemned Malik's sentencing.
'Reel Becomes Real': Vivek Agnihotri, Kapil Mishra on Malik's Sentencing
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, whose recent movie The Kashmir Files stirred a huge controversy, said that Yasin Malik's statements in the court resembled those of a similar militant character in the film.
Malik, the chief of militant group Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), had told the court in his defence that he had started following "Gandhian principles" after abandoning violence.
BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Amit Malviya were among others who celebrated Malik's sentencing.
Pakistan PM & Army, Yasin Malik's Wife, Cricketer Shahid Afridi Condemn Sentencing
Soon after the court pronounced its sentence in the case on Wednesday, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif tweeted, "Today is a black day for Indian democracy & its justice system. India can imprison Yasin Malik physically but it can never imprison idea of freedom he symbolises. Life imprisonment for valiant freedom fighter will provide fresh impetus to Kashmiris' right to self-determination."
Several other Pakistani politicians, cricketer Shahif Afridi, and the country's army also protested Malik's conviction.
Malik's wife, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, stated in a tweet, "We will never give in nor give up! Yasin Malik is the son of the soil. #ReleaseYasinMalik Every Kashmiri& Pakistani Shout Free Yasin Malik till the skies shake! The iconic leader will never beg 4 life be4 Indians nor surrender.struggle 4 Azadi will continue till r last breath."
Malik was convicted by a special NIA court on 19 May, a week after he pleaded guilty.
'Want Death Penalty in My Case': Wife of IAF Officer Allegedly Killed by Malik
Reacting to the news of Yasin Malik's life sentence, Nirmal Khanna, whose husband, Indian Air Force squadron leader Ravi Khanna, was killed in 1990 in a terror attack allegedly carried out by Yasin Malik, said, "I honour whatever punishment the judges have awarded. They know better what punishment should be given in such a case. I'm 100% sure justice will be given to me."
"It's justice for victims of terror attacks carried out by him (Yasin Malik). Some might be satiated, but I am not satisfied as I want the death penalty for him in my case," she added.
“It’s been 32 years when my husband was killed by Yasin Malik. I have lived everyday under a burden that the killer of my husband roam freely. I am hurt that Malik was alive after killing my husband,” Khanna was quoted as saying by Times of India, before the life imprisonment was announced. She added, “There should be only one rule for anti-nationals and that is khoon ka badla khoon (revenge of blood with blood)."
