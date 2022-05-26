Vivek Agnihotri, BJP Leaders Hail Yasin Malik's Sentence; Pak, Afridi Decry It

Soon after Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was handed a life sentence by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi on Wednesday, 25 May, the decision elicited mixed reactions.

A number of Indian politicians, including the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Kapil Mishra, as well as The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri, were among those who hailed the court's order.

On the other hand, others such as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and cricketer Shahid Afridi condemned Malik's sentencing.