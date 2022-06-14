WPI Inflation Soars to Record 15.88% in May on Costlier Food Items, Crude Oil
The Wholesale Price Index-based inflation was 15.08 percent in April and 13.11 percent in May last year.
Wholesale price-based inflation rose to a record high of 15.88 percent in May on rising prices of food items and crude oil.
The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was 15.08 percent in April and 13.11 percent in May last year.
"The high rate of inflation in May, 2022 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, food articles, basic metals, non-food articles, chemicals and chemical products and food products etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.
The WPI inflation has remained in double digit for the 14th consecutive month since April 2021 and has been in the upper trajectory for three straight months.
Inflation in food articles in May was 12.34 percent, as prices of vegetables, wheat, fruits and potato witnessed sharp spike over the year-ago period. The rate of price rise in vegetables was 56.36 percent, while in wheat it was 10.55 percent and in egg, meat and fish, inflation was 7.78 percent.
In the fuel and power basket, inflation was 40.62 percent, while in manufactured products and oil seeds, it was 10.11 percent and 7.08 percent, respectively.
Inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas was 79.50 percent in May.
Retail inflation in May was 7.04 percent, remaining above the Reserve Bank's inflation target for the fifth straight month.
To tame stubbornly high inflation, the RBI hiked its key interest rate by 40 basis points in May and 50 basis points in June.
The central bank, last week, also raised inflation projection by 100 basis points to 6.7 percent for 2022-23.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.