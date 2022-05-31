2 Terrorists Shot Dead in J&K Encounter, 1 Was Accused of Killing Civilians
The J&K Police said that they have been identified as Shahid Rather, from Tral, and Umar Yousuf, from Shopian.
Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter in Awantipora in South Kashmir on Tuesday, 31 May. The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the two have been identified as Shahid Rather, hailing from Tral, and Umar Yousuf, from Shopian.
According to the police, the former was also involved in the killing of two civilians.
The gunfight between security forces and the terrorists had broken out at Rajpora village in Awantipora area on Monday evening.
Incriminating materials including two AK 47 rifles have been recovered from the spot, the police further said.
This is the second encounter in two days.
On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir police along with security forces killed two terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit JeM in an anti-terrorist operation in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.
One of the two was behind the killing of police personnel Constable Reyaz Ahmad, officials said on Monday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.