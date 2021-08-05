‘Will Take All Measures for Peace’: Assam-Mizoram Joint Statement on Border Row

"Representatives of Governments of Assam and Mizoram agree to take all necessary measures to promote, preserve and maintain peace and harmony amongst the people living in Assam and Mizoram, particularly in the border areas," a joint statement released by the states post their meeting said.

"With great optimism from both sides, he held our discussion with the Home Minister of Mizoram @Lalchamliana12 Ji & other officials on resolving the #AssamMizoramBorder issue," Bora said in a tweet.