West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Injured in Minor Car Accident En Route to Kolkata

While 'Didi' didn't stop for medical attention, she is expected to see doctors upon reaching Kolkata.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was involved in a minor car accident on Wednesday, 24 January.

Know more: The accident took place in the state's Burdwan district while CM Banerjee was returning to Kolkata after wrapping up an official engagement, according to PTI.

  • Banerjee's car suddenly braked to avoid collision with another vehicle, the report said.

  • When the car jolted forward, the Trinamool Congress chief reportedly hit her head.

  • The injury was reportedly not serious and Banerjee continued on her way back to the capital city.

While 'Didi' didn't stop for medical attention, she is expected to see doctors upon reaching Kolkata.

"Shortly after leaving the venue a car strayed into the convoy and her driver had to apply the brakes abruptly. Since she always sits in the front seat," the police was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

(Photo: PTI)

Anything else? While 'Didi' didn't stop for medical attention, she is expected to see doctors upon reaching Kolkata.

Speaking of the TMC chief, Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday that the party would go solo in West Bengal for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and not form any alliance.

  • This announcement comes a day before the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) is set to enter West Bengal, as per the schedule.

Topics:  Mamata Banerjee   Kolkata   West Bengal 

