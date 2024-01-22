ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Rahul in Assam Monastery, Mamata's All-Faith Rally: What Oppn Leaders Are Doing

Here's what Opposition leaders will be doing as the Ram temple is inaugurated in Ayodhya.

As the Pran Pratishtha ceremony to mark the inauguration of the Ram temple is underway, scores of politicians affiliated to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and others arrived in Ayodhya to attend the event.

Other than BJP leaders, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader Chandrababu Naidu and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda also marked their presence at the event.

However, all leaders of the Opposition's INDIA bloc have skipped the event. Catch live updates from the inauguration here.

While Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY), West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is all set to lead an all-faith rally.

Here's what Opposition leaders will be doing as the Ram temple is inaugurated:

  1. 1. Rahul Gandhi Likely to Visit Batadrava Than

    As a part of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with several other party leaders accompanying him, is scheduled to be at the Batadrava Than monastery in Assam's Nagaon district.

    Gandhi's visit comes a day after his convoy was allegedly attacked by BJP workers in the district, leading to uncertainty if he will actually be able to go to the monastery.

    The monastery is believed to be the birthplace of Vaishnavite saint-reformer Srimanta Sankardeva.

    The monastery committee, however, has requested Gandhi not to come citing the visit of over 10,000 devotees today on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.
  2. 2. Mamata Banerjee's Sadbhavna Yatra

    After visiting the Kalighat temple in Kolkata, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lead a Sarva Dharma rally (all-faith rally), during which she will also visit churches and mosques.

    Religious leaders of several faiths will be present in the rally.

  3. 3. Uddhav Thackeray's 'Maha Aarti' at Kalaram Temple

    Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with several party leaders, will offer prayers at the Kalaram temple in Nashik, which PM Modi had visited last week as a part of his 11-day yatra.

    With his party openly supporting the movement for years, not attending the ceremony came as a crucial political decision at a time when his 'Hindutva identity' is being questioned by his opponents.

  4. 4. Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav to Keep a Low Profile

    Several other INDIA bloc leaders like Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, Aam Addmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, are expected to keep a low profile.

    While Yadav will participate in an event organised to pay tribute socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra, Kejriwal's party already organised recitations of the 'Sundar Kand', a chapter of Valmiki's Ramayana last week.

