Rahul in Assam Monastery, Mamata's All-Faith Rally: What Oppn Leaders Are Doing

As the Pran Pratishtha ceremony to mark the inauguration of the Ram temple is underway, scores of politicians affiliated to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and others arrived in Ayodhya to attend the event.

Other than BJP leaders, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader Chandrababu Naidu and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda also marked their presence at the event.

However, all leaders of the Opposition's INDIA bloc have skipped the event. Catch live updates from the inauguration here.