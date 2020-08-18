Visva Bharati Seeks CBI Enquiry Into Violence; FIR Against TMC MLA

In a statement, the university said that it condemns "the vandalism that took place for three hours at the behest of a people's representative MLA Shri Naresh Bauri".

Bauri is a Trinamool Congress MLA from Dubrajpur.

It also condemned "police inaction".

The statement further said that the administration will observe a 12-hour fast to protest against the violence and vandalism on 17 August.

Meanwhile, the university has also filed an FIR against Bauri and 12 others.

Violence ensued on 17 August as a crowd led by local Trinamool Congress leaders demolished two gates of the Visva Bharati University and also ransacked construction material stocked for building the wall on the Poush Mela grounds by the university.

Eight people have been arrested so far for the vandalism.

The wall was being built on the Visva Bharati university grounds by the administration to stop the entry of outsiders during the Poush Mela, an annual 3-4 day fair which has been a 125-year-old tradition in Shantiniketan. The Executive Council (EC), the highest decision-making body of the university, however, cancelled the fair this year.