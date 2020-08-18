Visva Bharati Seeks CBI Enquiry Into Violence; FIR Against TMC MLA
In a statement, the university condemned the violence as well as “police inaction”.
A day after violence ensued at Visva Bharati University in West Bengal, the university authorities have asked for a CBI probe into the matter.
On 17 August, locals and traders' unions went on a rampage in the university campus in the Birbhum district of West Bengal opposing a wall that was being built at the university grounds. The wall was being constructed to prevent trespassers into the ground, the venue for the 125-year-old annual Poush Mela which was cancelled by the University this year.
In a statement, the university said that it condemns "the vandalism that took place for three hours at the behest of a people's representative MLA Shri Naresh Bauri".
Bauri is a Trinamool Congress MLA from Dubrajpur.
It also condemned "police inaction".
The statement further said that the administration will observe a 12-hour fast to protest against the violence and vandalism on 17 August.
Meanwhile, the university has also filed an FIR against Bauri and 12 others.
Violence ensued on 17 August as a crowd led by local Trinamool Congress leaders demolished two gates of the Visva Bharati University and also ransacked construction material stocked for building the wall on the Poush Mela grounds by the university.
Eight people have been arrested so far for the vandalism.
The wall was being built on the Visva Bharati university grounds by the administration to stop the entry of outsiders during the Poush Mela, an annual 3-4 day fair which has been a 125-year-old tradition in Shantiniketan. The Executive Council (EC), the highest decision-making body of the university, however, cancelled the fair this year.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.