Visva Bharati: New BJP vs TMC Battleground Ahead Of Bengal 2021?

As a state that quotes Rabindranath Tagore at the drop of a hat, West Bengal sure has a weird way of honouring the literary stalwart. On 17 August, the Visva Bharati University in West Bengal, an institution envisaged and built by Tagore to uphold his values of world peace, saw massive violence.

Two gates of the university, in the Birbhum district of West Bengal, and construction material that was being used to build a wall on the university grounds, were vandalised as mobs running into thousands went on a rampage inside the university campus.

The point of contention?

The legendary Poush Mela, a fair held at the Visva Bharati university grounds, which has been a tradition for over 125 years now. This year, the event has been cancelled by the university administration which said it was “woefully inequipped” to conduct the event. It was in the process of constructing a wall to barricade the university grounds to enforce this decision. This led to the furore and violence.