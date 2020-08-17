Violence In Visva Bharati Over Poush Mela, Uni Shut Indefinitely

"I'm distressed at rampant vandalism at Viswa Bharati with administration @MamataOfficial (CM Mamata Banerjee) failing to take timely pre-emptive steps. Have shared with CM the hoary scenes of violence and police and administration being no where around. Appeal for peace to all," said West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, in a tweet.

"National Green Tibunal in its order had indicated “The Visva-Bharati will demarcate the Mela ground and barricade the same so that the Mela ground will be a separate self- contained unit from the university and the locality",” he said in another tweet.

"It is a central university and I should not comment. But the Governor called me after tweeting. He also informed me about the law and order problem. While the construction (of the boundary wall) was on, there were some outsiders present. The students and their friends along with some locals were protesting against such construction," said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, adding that the construction of a wall is against Tagore's idea of Visva Bharati.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)