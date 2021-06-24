Kerala CM Calls to Reform India's Marriage System, Users Applaud

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

A shocking incident of a 24-year-old Kerala woman, Visamaya V Nair has come up. Nair was recently found hanging in her apartment, and she had reportedly sent messages to her family about being harassed for dowry by her in-laws.

The incident has brought up a conversation about India's outdated and barbaric custom of dowry, and how it still continues to plague our society till date, even in the most seemingly progressive households and communities.