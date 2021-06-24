Kerala CM Calls to Reform India's Marriage System, Users Applaud
Following the death of 24-year-old Vismaya V Nair, a dowry victim, Kerala CM asked to reform Indian marriage system
A shocking incident of a 24-year-old Kerala woman, Visamaya V Nair has come up. Nair was recently found hanging in her apartment, and she had reportedly sent messages to her family about being harassed for dowry by her in-laws.
The incident has brought up a conversation about India's outdated and barbaric custom of dowry, and how it still continues to plague our society till date, even in the most seemingly progressive households and communities.
The internet has been mourning the death of Nair, and is enraged at what happened. One of the people to voice their concerns was Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, who took to Twitter to call for reform in India's marriage system. He said, "Parents have to realise that the barbaric dowry system degrades our daughters as commodities. We must treat them better, as human beings."
He even added that a fair society is one that treats everyone equally. He urged women to report such incidents of abuse or harassment if they faced any, and said that they should not worry about what society thinks. Check out the full thread here:
This is one of the few times that a leader has not only acknowledged an issue in our social setting, but also called for reform to solve it. A lot of people have appreciated the CM's concern and applauded him for speaking up in support of the victim.
