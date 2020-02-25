Viral Clip Shows Rioters Vandalising Mosque, Hoisting Saffron Flag

As violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act continued for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, 25 February, a mosque was set on fire in Ashok Nagar, late in afternoon, reported The Wire.

A mob surrounding the mosque shouted “Jai Shri Ram,” and “Hinduon ka Hidnustan (A Hindustan for Hindus)" and placed a flag allegedly bearing Lord Hanuman’s image.

The video also shows another man climbing the minaret, purpotedly with an Indian flag in his hand. Plumes of smoke billowed in the background. Amidst this, the man climbed up the minaret and vandalised it.

Note: The Quint has not been able to independently verify the video yet.

