Viral Clip Shows Rioters Vandalising Mosque, Hoisting Saffron Flag
As violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act continued for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, 25 February, a mosque was set on fire in Ashok Nagar, late in afternoon, reported The Wire.
A mob surrounding the mosque shouted “Jai Shri Ram,” and “Hinduon ka Hidnustan (A Hindustan for Hindus)" and placed a flag allegedly bearing Lord Hanuman’s image.
The video also shows another man climbing the minaret, purpotedly with an Indian flag in his hand. Plumes of smoke billowed in the background. Amidst this, the man climbed up the minaret and vandalised it.
Note: The Quint has not been able to independently verify the video yet.
Soon after the video surfaced, The Wire’s Naomi Barton tweeted saying that she had personally witnessed the flag being placed on the mosque at Ashok Nagar.
Meanwhile, the death toll in violence has jumped to 13, PTI reported quoting an official of GTB Hospital as saying.
Incidents of violence were reported from areas, including Chand Bagh and Bhajanpura, with stones being hurled and shops set ablaze.
Rioters damaged two fire tenders in Gokulpuri and crowds raising incendiary slogans set on fire fruit carts, rickshaws in the clash-hit Maujpur and other places, PTI reported.
Delhi Police spokesperson MS Randhawa said that 11 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence.
(With inputs from The Wire, PTI)
