Vikas Dubey’s Accomplice Guddan Trivedi Nabbed by Maharashtra ATS
The Maharashtra ATS had received a tip-off that Trivedi has been in Thane in search of a hide-out.
Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Juhu Unit, Mumbai on Saturday, 11 July, arrested accomplice of gangster Vikas Dubey and one of the accused of the Kanpur shoot-out, Arvind alias Guddan Ramvilas Trivedi and his driver Sonu Tiwari, in Thane, ANI reported.
The unit had received a tip-off that he has been in Thane in search of a hide-out. The ATS reportedly laid a trap at Kolshet Road, Thane and nabbed the two.
“Trivedi was involved in many cases along with Dubey including the murder of Uttar Pradesh minister Santosh Shukla in 2001. The Uttar Pradesh government had also announced a reward for his arrest,” encounter specialist and police inspector Daya Nayak told Hindustan Times (HT).
Preliminary enquiry by the Maharashtra ATS has revealed that Trivedi along with his driver had fled the state soon after the incident, HT reported.
Trivedi is also believed to be involved in the killing of state minister Santosh Shukla in 2001 along with Dubey.
Eight UP policemen were killed in a shoot-out in Kanpur on 3 July, as they went to nab Dubey.
Dubey, who was arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday, after a six-day-long search, was killed in an encounter while he was allegedly trying to flee after one of the vehicles that was part of the convoy of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), that was bringing back Dubey from Ujjain to Kanpur, overturned. Four policemen were reportedly injured in the accident.
