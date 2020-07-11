Vikas Dubey’s Accomplice Guddan Trivedi Nabbed by Maharashtra ATS

Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Juhu Unit, Mumbai on Saturday, 11 July, arrested accomplice of gangster Vikas Dubey and one of the accused of the Kanpur shoot-out, Arvind alias Guddan Ramvilas Trivedi and his driver Sonu Tiwari, in Thane, ANI reported.

The unit had received a tip-off that he has been in Thane in search of a hide-out. The ATS reportedly laid a trap at Kolshet Road, Thane and nabbed the two.

“Trivedi was involved in many cases along with Dubey including the murder of Uttar Pradesh minister Santosh Shukla in 2001. The Uttar Pradesh government had also announced a reward for his arrest,” encounter specialist and police inspector Daya Nayak told Hindustan Times (HT).