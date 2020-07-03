8 Cops Killed in Kanpur: Who is History-Sheeter Vikas Dubey?

Eight policemen, including a DSP, were killed in a shootout in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, 3 July.

The police team went in search of criminal Vikas Dubey, when Dubey and his operatives fired indiscriminately on the police party.

UP Police DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi has said that the miscreants may have been tipped off about the raid.