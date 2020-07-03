8 Cops Killed in Kanpur: Who is History-Sheeter Vikas Dubey?
Eight policemen, including a DSP, were killed in a shootout in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, 3 July.
The police team went in search of criminal Vikas Dubey, when Dubey and his operatives fired indiscriminately on the police party.
UP Police DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi has said that the miscreants may have been tipped off about the raid.
60 Criminal Cases Against Vikas Dubey
Vikas Dubey is also accused of killing state minister Santosh Shukla in 2001.
This heinous massacre was carried out in front of the police station in Kanpur. Dubey was arrested from Lucknow after 16 years, but was released on bail last year.
In August 2019, the police detained him for threatening officials regarding a road tender.
Dubey, who has a long standing history of heinous crimes, only has a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head.
Involved In Crime While in Jail
Dubey is also accused of plotting murders while in prison, including the murder of his cousin, Anurag.
He also won the Nagar Panchayat elections from Shivrajpur while in jail, and is said to be well-connected with every party in the state.
