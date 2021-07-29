Uttarakhand HC Slams State Govt Over Flouting of COVID Norms at Tourist Places

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday, 28 July, pulled up the state's government over the non-adherence to COVID-19 protocol at tourist destinations, and extended the stay on the Chardham Yatra, till the Supreme Court relays a decision on the matter.

Chief Justice R S Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma, who presided over the case, noted that 75 percent of the travellers coming into Uttarakhand's Nainital were not abiding by the COVID-19 regulations, leading to a rise in the number of coronavirus cases, news agency PTI reported.

The bench further questioned the state government over the measures instated by it to regulate the crowds at tourist places over the weekends.