‘In Public Interest’: U’khand HC Refuses to Allow Char Dham Yatra
The high court asked the state government to ensure live streaming of visuals from the Char Dhams.
The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday, 28 June, directed the state government to not allow the Char Dham Yatra, while asking it to ensure live streaming of visuals from the four shrines, reported Bar & Bench.
“It is the interest of the public to stay the operation of Cabinet decision dated 25 June and to direct the government not to permit pilgrims to reach the #CharDham temples.”Uttarakhand High Court, as courted by Bar & Bench.
The court’s order comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state had on 25 June decided to allow pilgrims only from the districts in which the shrines are located from 1 July.
The government had also said that RT-PCR tests would be mandatory for these pilgrims, who would only be allowed in a limited number.
