43,509 New COVID Cases, 640 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 4 Lakh
A complete lockdown will be imposed in Kerala on 31 July and 1 August due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state
India on Thursday, 29 July, reported 43,509 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,15,28,114. The death toll increased by 640 to 4,22,662.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,03,840 active cases across the country, while 3,06,63,147 patients have been discharged so far, with 38,465 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, a complete lockdown will be imposed in Kerala on 31 July and 1 August due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state
The global number of new COVID-19 cases, reported over the last week (19-25 July), was over 3.8 million, showing an 8 percent increase as compared to the previous week, reported ANI, citing the WHO.
The number of deaths showed a sharp increase of over 21 percent, with over 69,000 deaths being reported over the span of seven days.
