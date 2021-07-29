43,509 New COVID Cases, 640 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 4 Lakh

India on Thursday, 29 July, reported 43,509 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,15,28,114. The death toll increased by 640 to 4,22,662.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,03,840 active cases across the country, while 3,06,63,147 patients have been discharged so far, with 38,465 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a complete lockdown will be imposed in Kerala on 31 July and 1 August due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state