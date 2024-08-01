Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: SUV Driver Gets Bail, Homicide Charge Dropped

While rejecting the bail order, Judicial Magistrate First class (JMFC) Vinod Kumar had said: “Perusal of the CCTV footage of the alleged incident shows that the accused can be seen driving the said vehicle on an already heavily waterlogged road at such a speed causing large displacement of water as a result of which the gate of the alleged premises gave way, and the water went into the basement, and consequently three innocent lives have been lost in the said incident.”

Kathuria’s counsel of lawyers, however, filed another bail application at the court which was heard on Thursday.

The bail order is yet to be released.