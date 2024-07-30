Delhi Coaching Centre Mishap: 'Instead of Taking Action, BJP-AAP Pass the Buck'

The police stated that the owner of Rau IAS coaching institute, Abhishek Gupta, did not have the required documents to run a library from the building's basement. In addition, the basement was not equipped with a drainage system. Gupta and four others have been arrested and charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including:

105: culpable homicide not amounting to murder

106 (1): causing death by rash or negligent act

115 (2): voluntarily causing hurt

290: negligent conduct with respect to constructing building

Students and UPSC aspirants continue to hold protests in front of Rau IAS coaching centre, demanding accountability from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) as well as compensation for the families of the deceased.

“Hundreds of libraries run from basements of buildings in the Karol Bagh-Rajinder Nagar belt. Most of them are in contravention of the law,” a UPSC aspirant alleged to The Quint on the condition of anonymity. He added that these libraries removed their boards and have temporarily shut down after the tragedy.

Meanwhile, bulldozers were called in on Monday to remove encroachments over drains along the road in front of the Rau IAS coaching centre amid tight security.