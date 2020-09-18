Seeking Free Legal Advice in a Pandemic? Meet ‘Lawyers Go Probono’

It has been over six months since the coronavirus pandemic has struck the country and people are still grappling with restrictions that have come with the virus. Since the lockdown, many are facing issues regarding house rent, domestic abuse, cyberbullying, job losses, and travel restrictions.

A group of law students and advocates have come together to create a platform, Lawyers Go Probono, to provide free legal advice to people.



The virtual platform was started as an initiative by 22-year-old Radhey Soundarya, a student of Gujarat National Law University.

“After the happening of certain untoward incidents such as the boys locker room, we did notice a surge of inquiries we were receiving from women,” said Devina Srivastava, a graduate of Symbiosis Law School.