'Should I Run for Stipend or Meet Deadlines?' PhD Scholars Decry Their Fate

"It is increasingly seeming unfeasible to pursue a PhD from India," said Zuhair (name changed), a PhD scholar (programme withheld on request) from Jamia Milia Islamia University.

In most countries, a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree which usually takes between four-five years to complete, is considered to be the highest degree in education. Expectedly, it takes an inordinate amount of time and effort to earn a PhD.

In lieu of jobs, most of these scholars who are in their late 20s or early 30s depend on fellowships for sustenance while they carry on with their research. Capital-intensive field work requires money, and students have had to borrow from friends, family, and supervisors, due to the delay.

More often than not, the pursuit of fellowship stipends itself turns into an undignified process.