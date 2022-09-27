Supreme Court Directs ADA To Stop Business Activities Within 500M of Taj Mahal

The Supreme Court on Monday, 26 September, directed the Agra Development Authority to immediately halt all commercial activities within a 500-metre radius from the peripheral/boundary wall of the Taj Mahal.

The petition seeking the direction was moved by a group of shopkeepers who had been allotted an area outside the 500-metre radius of the Taj Mahal for their businesses. They informed the court that illegal business activities are being carried out within a 500-metre radius from the monument, which is in violation of previous orders issued by the top court, reported Live Law.