Ukraine War: Russia Resumes Bombardments, Street Fighting in Severodonetsk

Russia on Tuesday, 7 June, continued its fierce artillery barrage against the pivotal city of Severodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine. As per the governor of Luhansk province, the city also witnessed airstrikes and street-by-street fighting, The Guardian reported.

Governor Serhiy Haidai was quoted as saying that "the situation constantly changes, but the Ukrainians are repelling attacks".

Following Ukrainian counter-offensive in the region, Russia troops are reportedly looking to destabilize final Ukrainian military strongholds in the industrial zone.

The city is still sheltering around 10,000-11,000 civilians.

Speaking on the situation in the neighboring city of Lysychansk, Haidai added, “Russian shelling has intensified significantly over the past 24 hours. They are using scorched-earth tactics," The Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, in an address on Monday, night President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated, "Our heroes do not give up positions in Severodonetsk. In the city, fierce street fighting continues," Reuters reported.