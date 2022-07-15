ADVERTISEMENT

Two Journalists Shot At in UP's Sonbhadra by Unidentified Bike-Borne Assailants

The UP Police issued a statement that both the journalists are out of danger and the matter is being investigated.

Piyush Rai
Published
India
1 min read
Two journalists in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district were shot at by unidentified bike-borne assailants in a tea shop in Kaliyari market, on Thursday evening, 14 July.

Both the injured, identified as Shyam Sundar Pandey and Vijay Shankar Pandey, have sustained bullet injuries.

Shyam Sundar Pandey said, “In the evening, we were sitting at Amresh Pandey’s tea shop, with Amar Ujala reporter Vijay Shankar Pandey and Sahara’s Ram Kishor Gupta. At around 8:30 pm, we heard gunshots and all of us panicked. I was shot on my hand and Vijay Shankar was also injured. There were two men on motorbikes who fired 2-3 shots at us."

He added,

"I was shot in my right elbow and right hand and a bullet in stuck in my left hand as well. I think a bullet is stuck in my left palm but we will find out more when we reach the hospital."
Both Journalists Stable: Police

Shyam Sundar Pandey informed that Vijay Shankar had a bullet stuck in his head and the doctors were trying to remove it.

Regarding the shooting, Sonbhadra Additional Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said, “Two journalists, Shyam Sundar Pandey and Vijay Shankar Pandey were having tea in Kaliyari market at around 8:30 pm. As per the report filed, Shyam Sundar’s hand was shot while the bullet closely missed Vijay Shankar’s eyebrow. Both of them were rushed to the hospital and are now stable.”

Meanwhile, the UP Police issued a statement that both the journalists are out of danger and that the matter is being investigated.

Edited By :Tejas Harad
