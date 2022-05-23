Bihar: Journalist Who Reported on Land, Sand Mafias Shot Dead in Begusarai
Mahto was rushed to a local government health centre but was declared brought dead by the authorities there.
Subhash Kumar Mahto, a journalist from Bihar's Begusarai, was on Friday, 20 May, shot dead outside his house in Sakho village by four unidentified persons, reported The Wire.
The 26-year-old journalist was allegedly shot at while he was returning from a community dinner at his friend's house, along with his father and other relatives. The friend's marriage was scheduled for the same day. Following the attack, Mahto was rushed to a local government health centre where he was declared brought dead.
A police official said that the four accused had been identified and would be arrested soon.
While the journalist's family and friends said his "extensive reporting" on the region's liquor and sand mafias and his alleged support to a candidate who went on to win in the panchayat elections led to his killing, police dismissed these allegations and said a "verbal spat during the wedding celebrations" could be the reason behind his murder.
Speaking on the issue, Himanshu Kumar, SHO (Station House Officer) of Bakhri police station, said, "Some local women were dancing when a group of youth joined in, and they allegedly started misbehaving with the women. Mahto opposed this, so there was a verbal spat. This may be the reason behind the murder."
Mahto, who reportedly had four years of experience as a journalist, was associated with a Public App platform and Begusarai's local cable channel City News. Besides, he was also associated with some local Hindi dailies as a stringer.
(With inputs from The Wire.)
