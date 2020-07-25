Twitter Withholds Prashant Bhushan’s Tweets That Caused SC Ire

They are to provide their responses as to why they have not committed contempt of court before the next date of hearing, which is 5 August.

The Supreme Court, in its order, said that the tweets have “brought the administration of justice in disrepute and are capable of undermining the dignity and authority of the Institution of Supreme Court in general and the office of the Chief Justice of India in particular, in the eyes of public at large.”

Bhushan, while speaking to The Quint did not wish to comment further at this time on the case. The case was filed on 9 July.