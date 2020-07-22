‘Truth Hurts’: People React to SC’s Notice to Prashant Bhushan
A hashtag campaign #StandWithPrashantBhushan is doing the rounds.
“Truth hurts! It has to be spoken. The least we can do is #StandWithPrashantBhushan,” tweeted Yogendra Yadav, after the Supreme Court, on Wednesday, 22 July, issued notice in a contempt case against lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan and Twitter.
A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari have taken up a case suo motu against Bhushan and Twitter India with regard to two tweets posted by Bhushan. The Supreme Court, in its order, said that the tweets have “brought the administration of justice in disrepute and are capable of undermining the dignity and authority of the Institution of Supreme Court in general and the office of the Chief Justice of India in particular, in the eyes of public at large.”
Twitter has since erupted with reactions to the apex court order, with a hashtag campaign #StandWithPrashantBhushan doing the rounds.
