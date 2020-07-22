SC Issues Contempt Notice to Prashant Bhushan for Tweets About CJI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 22 July issued notice in a contempt case against lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan and Twitter, in connection with two tweets posted by Bhushan in June.

They are to provide their responses as to why they have not committed contempt of court before the next date of hearing, which is 5 August.

The bench of Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari had taken up the case suo motu, they said, with regard to the comments made by Bhushan in those tweets against the Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde. They said that a petition regarding these tweets had been placed before them on the administrative side, following which they decided to take it up as a case.

The judges have also issued notice to Attorney General KK Venugopal, and have asked him to assist them in the matter.