Twitter Website Shows Distorted Map of India; J&K, Ladakh Excluded
This is not the first time that Twitter has shown a distorted map of India.
Amid a tussle with the Indian government, Twitter has once again found itself embroiled in a controversy for displaying a distorted map of India, which shows Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh as a separate country.
The distorted map appears on the career section of the micro-blogging platform, showing J&K and Ladakh detached from the country.
After Twitter showed People’s Republic of China as the geo-location of Leh in Jammu and Kashmir last year, the Centre had written to Twitter CEO, conveying its strong disapproval over the misrepresentation of India’s map.
In a warning, the government said any attempt by Twitter to disrespect India's "sovereignty and integrity is totally unacceptable", India Today reported.
This comes at a time when the company is embroiled in a tussle with the Indian government over the new IT rules.
Earlier today, Twitter India’s interim grievance officer Dharmendra Chatur stepped down from his post. Chatur’s name, as required under the new rules, was earlier displayed on the company’s website, but it is no longer there.
New IT Rules And Compliance
The new IT rules, which came into effect on 25 May, make it mandatory for the company to have a grievance officer to address complaints from the users.
Under the new rules, all social media companies with over 50 lakh users have to appoint a chief compliance officer, a nodal contact person, and a grievance officer.
Earlier, the government had slammed Twitter for defying the rules and not complying with them. However, the company had said that it intends to comply with the rules and Chatur was appointed as the grievance officer.
Indian Government Vs Twitter
In the aftermath of the passing of the 3-month deadline for Significant Social Media Intermediaries (SSMIs) to comply with the provisions of the IT Rules, the central government has made repeated statements through Twitter and media reports, about how social media companies have or would lose their safe harbour protection.
The government was also seen to be at loggerheads with Twitter over the issue of non-appointment of personnel as mandated under the IT Rules. In the backdrop of this situation, Ghaziabad police filed a case against Twitter, a few politicians, and journalists, for sharing a video that was allegedly shared to create communal unrest or disturbance. This seems like a repeat of the baazee.com saga where its CEO Avnish Bajaj was arrested for a pornographic clip that was put up for sale on the auction website.
(With inputs from India Today)
