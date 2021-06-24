Twitter India Chief To Appear Before Ghaziabad Police Today

Twitter India Managing Director (MD) Manish Maheshwari will appear before Ghaziabad Police on Thursday, 24 June, in connection with the charges of "provoking communal unrest" that had been levelled against the micro-blogging platform last week.

The Uttar Pradesh Police, on 17 June, had sent a legal notice to Twitter India's Managing Director Manish Maheshwari, for provoking communal disharmony over the alleged assault on a Muslim man in the state's Loni district earlier in June.