TRP Scam: Mumbai Police Summons Republic’s Executive Editor

Republic TV’s Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy has been summoned by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday, 21 October, in connection with the probe into the alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) scam.

The others summoned on Wednesday are the channel’s CFO S Sundaram and distribution head Ghanshyam Singh. Meanwhile, Republic TV’s COO Priya Mukherjee has been summoned on Thursday, sources told The Quint.

Sundaram, who has been summoned earlier as well, had written to the Mumbai Police saying that a writ petition has been filed before the Supreme Court regarding the summons, and requested them to not proceed with the investigation till this was heard.

The Mumbai Police had summoned Narayanaswamy as well as Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor in connection with the rigged TRPs case before as well, on 14 October.