TRP Scam: Mumbai Police Summons Republic TV CFO on 10 October

The police named Republic TV and two other Marathi channels who it said were involved in the practice. Four people have been arrested in connection with the matter. The owners of the two Marathi channels, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema, were arrested, and the police had said in the briefing on Thursday that "whoever in Republic TV" was involved in the process of rating manipulations will also be brought in for questioning.

Republic TV, meanwhile, issued a statement soon after Mumbai Police’s briefing, saying it would file a criminal defamation case against the Mumbai Police Commissioner.