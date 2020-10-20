Maharashtra Govt Inflicting Injustice on Me: Arnab Writes to Prez

In a letter addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has attempted to draw the President’s attention to what he claims is “grave Emergency-style injustice and constant harassment (sic)” being meted out to his news channels and him. Goswami wrote that such actions were being taken “purely out of malice, political whim and vendetta by the Maharashtra Government.”

Pointing out that every journalist in the country is entitled to Freedom of Speech and Expression, Goswami claimed that the entire machinery of the State of Maharashtra has been used against him, his company ARG, and his employees.

This, he alleged, was being done at the instance of Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh.