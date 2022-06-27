Senior TMC Leader & MLA Mukul Roy Resigns as Public Accounts Committee Chairman
"My tenure (as PAC chairman) was for one year and it is about to end soon. So I decided to resign," he said.
Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and MLA Mukul Roy on Monday, 27 June, submitted his resignation as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the West Bengal Assembly to Speaker Biman Banerjee, saying that his tenure was about to end.
Roy, who won the 2021 assembly polls on a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency in Nadia district, had defected to the ruling TMC party a month later in June 2021.
He did not, however, resign as a legislator despite being asked to do so by the saffron party.
"I have sent my resignation as PAC chairman to Speaker Biman Banerjee. My tenure (as PAC chairman) was for one year and it is about to end soon. So I decided to resign," Roy told PTI.
The speaker had appointed him as the PAC chairman in July last year, while the BJP in Opposition had wanted its MLA Ashok Lahiri to head the committee.
Banerjee had last month rejected Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's plea for disqualifying Roy as MLA, saying that he did not find merit in the argument of the petitioners.
Ambika Roy, a BJP legislator, had moved Calcutta High Court in July last year, challenging Roy's election as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee and prayed for the nomination of an opposition member to the post as per tradition.
(Published in arrangement with PTI.)
