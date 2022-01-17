Decide on Mukul Roy's Disqualification by Feb 2nd Week: SC to WB Speaker

"We will give them two weeks. List it for the second week of February. We are not recording it Mr Singhvi but make sure that in the meantime it is complete," the bench orally told the counsel of the state Assembly on Monday, LiveLaw reported.

In November, the Supreme Court had directed the Speaker to expeditiously decide on the plea seeking the disqualification of Roy from the Assembly. The bench had orally expressed concern over delays in taking calls on the disqualification of defecting legislators under the anti-defection laws.