QBullet: Nirbhaya Convicts to be Hanged on 3 Mar; AAP Cabinet 3.0

The four convicts, who got death penalty for the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old medical student in Delhi – dubbed Nirbhaya by the media – more than seven years ago, will be hanged on 3 March, at 6 am. This is the third death warrant issued by the court. The two earlier ones could not be carried out as the convicts took it in turns to use every legal option available to them.

Today's death warrant was issued after the Tihar jail authorities informed the trial court that three of the four convicts – Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta, Mukesh Singh and Akshay Singh – have exhausted all legal options and none of them have any correspondence pending at the moment.

(Source: NDTV)