QBullet: Nirbhaya Convicts to be Hanged on 3 Mar; AAP Cabinet 3.0
1. Nirbhaya Convicts to Now Hang on 3 March at 6 am, Says Delhi Court
The four convicts, who got death penalty for the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old medical student in Delhi – dubbed Nirbhaya by the media – more than seven years ago, will be hanged on 3 March, at 6 am. This is the third death warrant issued by the court. The two earlier ones could not be carried out as the convicts took it in turns to use every legal option available to them.
Today's death warrant was issued after the Tihar jail authorities informed the trial court that three of the four convicts – Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta, Mukesh Singh and Akshay Singh – have exhausted all legal options and none of them have any correspondence pending at the moment.
(Source: NDTV)
2. In Delhi’s AAP Cabinet 3.0, CM Arvind Kejriwal Reassigns Key Depts of Water, Environment
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Monday kick-started its third term in Delhi with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal making minor changes in the portfolios of his cabinet ministers. Kejriwal reassigned the key water and environment departments, which will work on two key pre-poll promises of the AAP — clean, regular water supply and curbing air pollution in the national capital.
Under the new set-up, Satyendar Jain will administer the water department and Gopal Rai will be the environment minister. Rajendra Pal Gautam was given the women and child development department. All other departments and portfolios will continue to be with the same ministers as they were in the last government. In the last cabinet, water department was headed by Kejriwal while Kailash Gahlot was the environment minister.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Muslim Couple Gets Married At Anti-CAA Protest in Chennai
A Muslim couple, holding an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act placard, got married at the venue of a protest in Chennai on Monday.
The couple, Sumayya and Shahin Shah, got married at a protest venue in North Chennai.
The Imam introduced the couple to the gathering and community elders blessed them. After a brief ceremony during which the tricolour fluttered in the background, the couple was showered with gifts.
The newly weds have been actively taking part in anti-CAA protests and decided to tie the knot at the venue, with elders agreeing to it.
(Source: PTI)
4. 154 Eminent Citizens Write to President in Favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
More than 150 eminent citizens, including former judges, top armed forces’ commanders, bureaucrats and academicians, have written to President Ram Nath Kovind in favour of the Narendra Modi government’s recent policies related to citizenship and their registration.
The 154 prominent people have termed the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) as a “false and motivated campaign”.
They urged the President to look into the ongoing protests with all seriousness and safeguard the democratic institutions of the country, and take stern action against those people behind them.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. India Lodges Protest With Turkey Over President Erdogan’s Kashmir Remark
India on Monday lodged a strong protest with Turkey over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent remarks on Kashmir, with people familiar with developments saying New Delhi is eyeing other measures to register its displeasure.
Ties between New Delhi and Ankara hit an all-time low after Erdogan raised the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly last September, saying the region was “virtually under blockade”. Turkish leaders have also continued to criticise the Indian government’s decision to revoke Jammu & Kashmir’s special status.
The latest provocation was Erdogan’s remarks on Kashmir during an address to a joint session of Pakistan’s Parliament on Thursday, when he said latest developments in the region highlighted the urgency of finding a solution. He added that Turkey was ready to assist efforts by India and Pakistan to find a solution.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. New Clips Further Dent Police’s Jamia Version
Multiple video clips appearing to show what happened inside Jamia Millia Islamia in the aftermath of a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 15 surfaced on Monday, further contradicting the Delhi Police’s claim that they did not enter the library area or beat up students in the premier university.
The videos, however, appeared to carry forward two contrasting narratives — one of police excesses targeting students, and the second of suspected rioters taking shelter inside the university.
One clip, over five minutes long, showed security personnel breaking open the door of the reading room of the library, masked men in police and paramilitary uniforms barging in, baton-charging students, and then trying to damage the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera on which the clip is recorded.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Mohan Bhagwat: Unlike Gandhi, No One to Atone Now If Movement Goes Awry
Against the backdrop of protests against CAA and NRC, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said that unlike Mahatma Gandhi, there was no one today who would atone if a movement went wrong. He said Gandhi’s ideas and methods were formulated according to the circumstances of his time and taking them literally would not be advisable.
He was speaking at the launch of a book on Gandhi by Jagmohan Rajput at Gandhi Smriti. The event, which began with Bhagwat bowing at the spot where Gandhi was shot dead by Nathuram Godse, was attended by Minister of State, External Affairs, V K Singh and BJP MP Satyapal Singh, among others.
“He (Gandhi) launched many experiments. If some went wrong, he did not conclude that the truth he had in his heart was not the truth. He said may be my way was wrong. If some of his movements went out of hand, he even atoned for his mistakes. If today a movement goes awry, disturbs law and order, is there anyone who would be ready for atonement?… ,” he said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. Women in Army: What Supreme Court Said
The Supreme Court on Monday brought women officers in 10 streams of the Army on a par with their male counterparts in all respects, setting aside longstanding objections of the government. The case was first filed in the Delhi High Court by women officers in 2003, and had received a favourable order in 2010. But the order was never implemented, and was challenged in the Supreme Court by the government.
The induction of women officers in the Army started in 1992. They were commissioned for a period of five years in certain chosen streams such as Army Education Corps, Corps of Signals, Intelligence Corps, and Corps of Engineers. Recruits under the Women Special Entry Scheme (WSES) had a shorter pre-commission training period than their male counterparts who were commissioned under the Short Service Commission (SSC) scheme.
(Source: The Indian Express)
9. Coronavirus Fallout: Mumbai Dentist Fights to Get Mother's Body Back
Mumbai-based 35-year-old dentist Puneet Mehra is hoping to perform his mother's last rites soon if the Indian authorities can find a solution to the problem. Three weeks ago, while he was returning to Mumbai with his 63-year-old mother Rita Mehra from Australia, she died on the flight due to a heart attack. The Air China flight made an emergency landing at Zhengzhou Airport and the body was taken to the morgue of the provincial hospital there. But 24 days later, there is no sign of her body coming home, leaving the family in emotional distress.
"I don't understand where the problem is. I have written to the PM, the President and the MEA but there is still no sign of my mother and we don't know when she will be brought back here," Dr Puneet Mehra said.
(Source: NDTV)
