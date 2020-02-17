If Straight People Were Spoken to Like Gay People...

Ayushmann Khurana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan is all set for release on 21 February. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is a sequel to 2017’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and is the story of a gay couple whose parents struggle to come to terms with their relationship.

In keeping with the film’s theme, The Quint got co-stars Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar and Manvi Gagroo to imagine what life would be like if straight people were spoken to the same way they did to gay people. Watch the video for more.

The New Age Experiment...

“So you know, I have also tried being straight once. I mean, you know how it is when you’re in college , you’re experimenting and everything but it didn’t really work out so that’s when I realised I am ‘normal’ only.“

Marriage Solves Everything? Umm...

“Oh okay, you’re straight. No problem. Just get married and everything will be alright. There’s no problem that marriage can’t solve.”

What is Sex Like? Pertinent Question...

“I wanted to ask you something. It’s a little personal. Answer only if you’re comfortable. I am wondering how to ask. What is sex like for straight people? Is it not weird? I am not questioning, it’s just weird thinking about it. How do you do it? Is it not a weird feeling?”

Waiting for Matchmaking, Of Course

“Oh my god, you know what? I have another friend who is straight. What are the chances? And both of you are single. Should I introduce you two?

Explore Man, Come On!

“Tell me something, if you haven’t tried being with a gay person, then how can you be sure that you’re straight? If you don’t explore it how will you know?”

It’s JUST a Phase!

“I am sure this is just a phase. I have full faith in my upbringing. My son can’t be straight.”

Therapy for Anyone Who Isn’t ‘Normal’

“Let’s see a therapist. My friend’s son also thought that he was straight and they saw a therapist. Therapist told him he’s gay and today everyone’s happy. You should try therapy.”

Don’t Make It Awkward!

“Are you sure you’ll be able to handle the drinks? I am telling you I am gay. Don’t hit on me when you’re high. It’ll be awkward for us.”

How I Wish...

“How I wish you were a lesbian? I would have gotten married with you for sure. Right now!”

What’s the Need to be Straight?

“I don’t understand what’s the need to be straight. I think it’s all in your mind. Try being gay once. Just try it.”

Too Cute...Man!

“Listen you’re too cute to be straight. Why are all cute guys straight? I hate it.”

You Are Mistaken that You Are Straight...

“I think you’re mistaken that you’re straight. At least try being attracted towards someone from the same sex. Try it and you might just realise that you’re gay. And don’t give up without trying.”

Two Straight Friends Was My Dream!

“Oh my god, I can’t believe I have a straight friend. I have dreamt of this all my life. I have heard you guy keep secrets and you give the best advice and we can go shopping together. Oh my god, it’s going to be so cool. Two straight guys and me... BFFs!”

You Look Normal... How Can You be Straight?

“What do you mean you’re straight? You look normal to me. I have never felt it. I don’t think you’re straight. You just try it. I think you’re mistaken. This is not possible...”

Cameraperson: Sanjoy Deb
Assistant cameraperson: Gautam Sharma
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan

