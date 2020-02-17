If Straight People Were Spoken to Like Gay People...
Ayushmann Khurana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan is all set for release on 21 February. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is a sequel to 2017’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and is the story of a gay couple whose parents struggle to come to terms with their relationship.
In keeping with the film’s theme, The Quint got co-stars Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar and Manvi Gagroo to imagine what life would be like if straight people were spoken to the same way they did to gay people. Watch the video for more.
Marriage Solves Everything? Umm...
What is Sex Like? Pertinent Question...
Waiting for Matchmaking, Of Course
Explore Man, Come On!
It’s JUST a Phase!
Therapy for Anyone Who Isn’t ‘Normal’
Don’t Make It Awkward!
How I Wish...
What’s the Need to be Straight?
Too Cute...Man!
You Are Mistaken that You Are Straight...
Two Straight Friends Was My Dream!
You Look Normal... How Can You be Straight?
Cameraperson: Sanjoy Deb
Assistant cameraperson: Gautam Sharma
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan