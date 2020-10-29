Terrorists Shoot Dead 3 BJP Workers in J&K, Leaders Condemn Act

Three BJP workers, including a district youth wing leader, were on Thursday, 28 October, shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, ANI reported.

Police said Kulgam Police received information about an incident at YK Pora village where terrorists had fired upon three BJP workers and senior police officers reached the spot, IANS reported.

The three men were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where they were declared as brought dead, Jammu and Kashmir Police reportedly said.