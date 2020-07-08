Ex-Bandipora BJP Prez, Father, Brother Killed by Terrorists in J&K

Former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari, his father and brother were killed on Wednesday, 8 July after terrorists opened fire at them, ANI reported quoting J&K DGP Dilbag Singh.

“The family had a component of eight security people but unfortunately, none of them was kept along at the time of incident,” Singh was quoted by ANI as saying.

The incident reportedly took place outside his shop at around 9 pm on Wednesday. Investigation is underway and more details about the incident are awaited.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ram Madhav took to Twitter to express shock and offered condolences to the family.