Kashmir: Sarpanch, Policemen Injured in Separate Militant Attacks
Security had been massively beefed up in the Valley ahead of the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.
A sarpanch in the Kulgam district of Kashmir was critically injured in a militant attack, even as security has been massively stepped up in the Union territory ahead of the one-year anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on 5 August.
Two policemen were also injured in a separate attack in Pulwama.
According to the police, militants barged into Sarpanch Arif Ahmad's house in the Akhran village of Kulgam on Tuesday, 4 August, and opened fire from close range.
“He has a bullet in the chest… His condition remains critical,” said Dr Mohammad Iqbal, Medical Superintendent of the Government Medical College in Anantnag, where Ahmad has been taken, to The Indian Express.
BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur also confirmed to the publication that Ahmad was a member of the BJP.
In another incident in Pulwama, two policemen, identified as Head Constable Khurshid Ahmad and Special Police Officer (SPO) Ishfaq Ahmad were injured as militants lobbed grenades in the Wanpora village.
“Both the policemen received splinter injuries. They were immediately evacuated and are stable,” said a police officer, the report added.
A state-wide curfew was imposed in curfew earlier in view of the Article 370 anniversary but that has now been lifted. However, "restrictions on movement of more than three people" are still in place.
On 5 August last year, Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated, and Kashmir was given the status of a Union territory from that of a state.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
