Motherhood or Medals - Why Doesn't Indian Sports Have a Maternity Policy?

Tababi Devi, like any other mother, struggles to make her two-year-old son Jack sit down for his meals.

What helps is playing videos, on repeat, of a judo fighter pinning her opponent down, and winning a medal for India.

The fighter in the video is Jack’s 20-year-old mother Tababi Devi, who won India’s first-ever Youth Olympics medal in judo, in 2018. A labourer’s daughter, Tababi fought all odds to finish on podiums for the country, but what she could not fight was the system itself.

Her decision to get married and start a family two years back, ended what was supposed to be India’s big medal hope in judo at the 2024 Paris Olympics. When she was just 18.