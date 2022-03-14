'The Kashmir Files' Declared Tax-Free; 'Why Was 'Parzania' Banned?' Netizens Ask

The Gujarat government, announced on Sunday, that Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files will be tax-free in the state. Gujarat’s Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel confirmed the news on social media. Earlier, on Saturday, the film was also declared tax-free in Haryana. Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh also made similar announcements about the film.

The Kashmir Files recounts the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit exodus and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in main roles. Reacting to the news, several netizens brought up the reception of the films Parzania and Firaaq when they were released.